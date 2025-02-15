iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Decreased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.6% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $73,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $88,890,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

