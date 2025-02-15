Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – February 12th

OSI Systems, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and NVE are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to publicly traded companies that specialize in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies at the nanoscale level, typically involving the manipulation of materials on the nanometer scale to create novel products and solutions. Investors may choose to invest in these stocks as a way to gain exposure to the potential growth and innovation in the field of nanotechnology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSI Systems stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.26. The company had a trading volume of 61,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,980. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.67 and its 200-day moving average is $158.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDRX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. 1,418,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,299. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ NVEC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,346. NVE has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.59.

