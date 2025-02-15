Best Dividend Stocks To Follow Now – February 12th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, CVS Health, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Gilead Sciences, and Coca-Cola are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are equities issued by companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. These stocks are typically sought after by investors seeking a steady income stream in addition to potential capital appreciation. The dividend payments are often a sign of the company’s financial stability and performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 96,519,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,969,008. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

CVS Health (CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Shares of CVS traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.58. 28,380,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,962,970. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,448,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,832,480. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,488,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,915. The company has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $104.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.27. 14,277,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,026,476. The company has a market capitalization of $294.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.32. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

