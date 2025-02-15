HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Short Interest Up 91.9% in January

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the January 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HUB Cyber Security Price Performance

NASDAQ HUBC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.87. 2,584,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,118. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. HUB Cyber Security has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.17.

Institutional Trading of HUB Cyber Security

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in HUB Cyber Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HUB Cyber Security by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in HUB Cyber Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

