iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the January 15th total of 886,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,049,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. 1,035,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

