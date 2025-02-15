Short Interest in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Expands By 97.5%

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,300 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the January 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Freightos Stock Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ CRGO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. 98,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,603. Freightos has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $203.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of -0.18.
Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.16. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 71.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freightos will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.
