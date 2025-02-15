First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 28,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $286.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMS. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 42,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 61,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 18,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

