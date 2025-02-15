First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 28,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $286.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
