West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $748.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.59 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 17.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $15.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.84. 5,020,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $197.01 and a 12-month high of $400.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

