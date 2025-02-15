West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $748.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.59 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 17.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.
West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WST traded up $15.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.84. 5,020,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $197.01 and a 12-month high of $400.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
