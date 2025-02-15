Rep. Julie Johnson Buys Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Super Micro Computer stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.91. 132,026,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,788,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,260 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

