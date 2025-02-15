Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CrowdStrike stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $451.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,230. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $454.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

