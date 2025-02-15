Hickory Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Booking makes up 1.4% of Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,455,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,044.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,924.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,490.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

