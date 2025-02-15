Hickory Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.67 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.7% of Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $538.15 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

