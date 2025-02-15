Honeywell International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $11.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.77 and a 200 day moving average of $215.04. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

