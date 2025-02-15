Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.67 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.68.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

Stryker stock opened at $385.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

