DeDora Capital Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $132.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

