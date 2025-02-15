Roxbury Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 347 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 80,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after acquiring an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 39,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,712,000 after acquiring an additional 92,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equinix from $1,114.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $994.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,854,454. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,564 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $933.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $935.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $894.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.09 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

