Bogart Wealth LLC Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 142.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 433,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

