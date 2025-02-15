Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 861.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 469.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 903.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.96. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.