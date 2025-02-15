PUREfi Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $4,066,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE NVO opened at $77.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $349.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

