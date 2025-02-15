Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 213.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 42,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,067 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VWO stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

