Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,361 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

