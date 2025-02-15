Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boeing stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boeing alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $184.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $208.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 691.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Get Our Latest Report on BA

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.