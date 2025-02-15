Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Issues Earnings Results

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.63. 1,442,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,599,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,413,653.04. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,665. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.