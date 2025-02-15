Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Issues Earnings Results

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FORD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. 17,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Forward Industries

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.