Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Issues Earnings Results

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
Shares of FORD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. 17,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $8.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
