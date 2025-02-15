Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Issues Earnings Results

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter.

Tucows Trading Up 26.6 %

TCX stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 225,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. Tucows has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Tucows

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,815,736.76. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $107,097 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

