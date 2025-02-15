Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.40 and last traded at $53.04. 1,387,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,192,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

The firm has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

