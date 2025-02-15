T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in January

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

T&D Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TDHOY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 10,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904. T&D has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

