Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Update

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,100 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 828,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.1 days.
Topaz Energy Price Performance
TPZEF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 3,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $21.12.
About Topaz Energy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Topaz Energy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.