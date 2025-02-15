Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Update

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,100 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 828,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.1 days.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

TPZEF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 3,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $21.12.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

