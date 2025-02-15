Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 741,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.3 days.
Temenos Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TMNSF remained flat at $87.56 during trading hours on Friday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31.
Temenos Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.