Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) Short Interest Update

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Technip Energies Trading Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS THNPY traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. Technip Energies has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $29.90.
About Technip Energies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Technip Energies
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.