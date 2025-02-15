Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) Short Interest Update

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Technip Energies Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS THNPY traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. Technip Energies has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

About Technip Energies

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.