Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $15.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 431,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,601,000. Swmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 82,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $104.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.