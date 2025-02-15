AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New $18.29 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Creative Planning grew its position in ONEOK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 241,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 318.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

