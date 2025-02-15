DT Investment Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,896,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $194,245,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $393,391,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,071.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $967.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $920.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 target price (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

