Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Resonac had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Resonac Price Performance

Resonac stock remained flat at $22.65 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Resonac has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

About Resonac

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Semiconductor and Electronic Materials, Mobility, Innovation Enabling Materials, and Chemicals segments. The company offers gases and solvents, abatement systems and surface treatments, CMP slurries, and anti-charging materials; semiconductor-related materials, display and sensor-related materials, and films; base and photosensitive materials for PWBs; hard disks, SiCs, and optical semiconductors for use as electronic device components; and molded plastics/sheet-formed, powder metal, and aluminum products for automotives.

