Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Resonac had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.
Resonac Price Performance
Resonac stock remained flat at $22.65 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Resonac has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $27.68.
About Resonac
