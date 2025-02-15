Compass Financial Group INC SD Buys 1,372 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,077.6% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,249,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after buying an additional 1,210,101 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 997.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 935,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 850,442 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,110,000 after acquiring an additional 694,749 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 627,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 539,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,768,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,974,000 after purchasing an additional 475,919 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

