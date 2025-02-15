Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,802 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $132,980,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $80,915,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,999,000 after purchasing an additional 288,772 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $164.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 137.86, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

