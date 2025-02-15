Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 303 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This trade represents a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at $36,057,774.01. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,143 shares of company stock valued at $41,917,493 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

