Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $425,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5,021.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $65.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $447,271.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,455.04. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

