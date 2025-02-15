Members Trust Co Has $954,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Members Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

