Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 423 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

