Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Rises By 100.0%

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fidelity Disruptors ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
FDIF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,458. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $33.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03.
Fidelity Disruptors ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Fidelity Disruptors ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptors ETF
About Fidelity Disruptors ETF
The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.
See Also
