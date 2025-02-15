Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Rises By 100.0%

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FDIF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,458. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $33.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Fidelity Disruptors ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptors ETF

About Fidelity Disruptors ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 192,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000.

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

