First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FACO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423. First Acceptance has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

