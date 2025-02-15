First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Acceptance Price Performance
FACO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423. First Acceptance has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.
About First Acceptance
