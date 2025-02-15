Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Equinix by 16.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $1,878,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $933.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $935.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $894.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 153.65%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,211.78. This trade represents a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total transaction of $1,202,838.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,945,508.09. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,564 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $994.82.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

