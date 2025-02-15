Short Interest in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC) Decreases By 50.0%

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JDOC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 606. JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Get JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF stock. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:JDOC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 6.81% of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Healthcare Leaders ETF (JDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities issued by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare services, healthcare technology, medical technology and life sciences companies located around the globe.The adviser seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.