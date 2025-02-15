IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DYNI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. 219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,467. IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Company Profile

The IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (DYNI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in technology equity ETFs with exposure to companies from around the world with addressable markets perceived to have potential for widespread adoption.

