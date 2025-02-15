Avestar Capital LLC Buys 662 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE WELL opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.56. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $151.96.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Bank of America raised their price target on Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.