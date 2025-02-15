Spinnaker Trust Buys 176 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $275.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.42 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

