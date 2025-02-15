Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHM stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/10 – 02/14
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.