Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.