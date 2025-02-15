New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,630,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,946,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,010 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,085,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 13,967.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,781,000 after buying an additional 148,055 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $234.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.47. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

