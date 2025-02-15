Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,861 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Intel by 9.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 70,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 55,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

